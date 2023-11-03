The Chicago Bulls (2-3) face the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and YES.

Nets vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and YES

NBCS-CHI and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Nets vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Nets 115 - Bulls 112

Nets vs Bulls Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 4.5)

Nets (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nets (-3.6)

Nets (-3.6) Pick OU: Over (220.5)



Over (220.5) Computer Predicted Total: 226.6

Nets Performance Insights

With 113.4 points per game on offense, the Nets were 19th in the NBA last season. On defense, they surrendered 112.5 points per contest, which ranked eighth in the league.

Brooklyn fell short in terms of rebounding last year, ranking third-worst in the NBA in boards per game (40.5) and fourth-worst in rebounds allowed per game (45.1).

The Nets averaged 25.5 dimes per game, which ranked them 13th in the NBA.

Brooklyn averaged 12.9 turnovers per game (11th-ranked in league). It forced 13 turnovers per contest (18th-ranked).

The Nets ranked fifth-best in the NBA with a three-point shooting percentage of 37.8%. They ranked ninth in the league by draining 12.8 treys per contest.

