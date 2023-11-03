The Brooklyn Nets, Cameron Thomas included, take on the Chicago Bulls on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

Thomas, in his most recent time out, had 13 points and three steals in a 109-105 win over the Heat.

In this piece we'll examine Thomas' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Cameron Thomas Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-114)

Over 23.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+120)

Over 3.5 (+120) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-139)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were seventh in the league last season, allowing 111.8 points per game.

The Bulls were the 15th-ranked team in the NBA last year, conceding 43.3 boards per game.

Giving up an average of 26.0 assists last year, the Bulls were the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Bulls were the 29th-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, giving up 13.2 makes per game.

Cameron Thomas vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 30 22 1 2 3 0 0 2/9/2023 33 20 6 4 1 0 0 11/1/2022 1 0 0 0 0 0 0

