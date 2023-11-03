If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Clinton County, New York this week, we've got the information here.

    • Clinton County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    AuSable Valley Central High School at Moriah Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: West Chazy, NY
    • Conference: Champlain Valley 2
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Beekmantown Senior High School at Peru Senior High School

    • Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 4
    • Location: Au Sable Forks, NY
    • Conference: Champlain Valley 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

