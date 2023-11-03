New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Clinton County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:19 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school football in Clinton County, New York this week, we've got the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in New York This Week
Clinton County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
AuSable Valley Central High School at Moriah Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: West Chazy, NY
- Conference: Champlain Valley 2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Beekmantown Senior High School at Peru Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 4
- Location: Au Sable Forks, NY
- Conference: Champlain Valley 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.