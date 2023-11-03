Dorian Finney-Smith's Brooklyn Nets match up versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent time on the court, a 109-105 win over the Heat, Finney-Smith totaled 15 points.

Now let's examine Finney-Smith's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Dorian Finney-Smith Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 10.5 (-111)

Over 10.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+110)

Over 5.5 (+110) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+130)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bulls were ranked seventh in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 111.8 points per game.

The Bulls gave up 43.3 rebounds on average last season, 15th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Bulls gave up 26 per contest last season, ranking them 22nd in the league.

On defense, the Bulls gave up 13.2 made three-pointers per contest last year, 29th in the league.

Dorian Finney-Smith vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 25 2 6 1 0 0 0 2/9/2023 35 9 9 1 0 0 0 12/10/2022 20 0 0 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.