New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Dutchess County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Dutchess County, New York, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.
Dutchess County, New York High School Football Games This Week
New Paltz Senior High School at Spackenkill High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Poughkeepsie, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Chester Academy High School at FD Roosevelt Senior High School - Hyde Park
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Staatsburg, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
