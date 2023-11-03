If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Erie County, New York this week, we've got the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

  • Madison County
  • Schuyler County
  • Dutchess County
  • Orange County
  • Ulster County
  • Rensselaer County
  • Onondaga County
  • Broome County
  • Tompkins County
  • Cayuga County

    • Erie County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Orchard Park High School at Bennett School of Innovative Technology

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Buffalo, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    West Seneca West Senior High School at Clarence Senior High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Clarence, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    TBD at St. Joseph's Collegiate High School

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 4
    • Location: Buffalo, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.