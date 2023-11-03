If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Erie County, New York this week, we've got the information below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

Erie County, New York High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Orchard Park High School at Bennett School of Innovative Technology

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Buffalo, NY

Buffalo, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

West Seneca West Senior High School at Clarence Senior High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Clarence, NY

Clarence, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

TBD at St. Joseph's Collegiate High School