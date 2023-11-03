Jalen Brunson will take the court for the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET, versus the Milwaukee Bucks.

In his last action, a 95-89 loss to the Cavaliers, Brunson totaled 24 points and four assists.

In this piece we'll examine Brunson's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Jalen Brunson Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-111)

Over 23.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+112)

Over 3.5 (+112) Assists Prop: Over 4.5 (-135)

Over 4.5 (-135) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+146)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were 14th in the league defensively last year, allowing 113.3 points per contest.

In terms of rebounds, the Bucks were 20th in the league last season, giving up 44.2 per contest.

The Bucks were the fifth-ranked squad in the league in assists allowed per game last year, at 23.9.

The Bucks conceded 12.1 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 11th in the NBA in that category.

Jalen Brunson vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 39 44 7 4 4 0 0 11/30/2022 34 17 5 5 0 1 1 10/28/2022 33 13 3 2 1 0 1

