The New York Knicks (2-3), on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, face the Milwaukee Bucks (2-2). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and MSG.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Knicks vs. Bucks matchup.

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSWI, and MSG

ESPN, BSWI, and MSG Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Knicks vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info

Knicks vs. Bucks Betting Trends

The Bucks' +298 scoring differential last season (outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game) was a result of putting up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) while giving up 113.3 per outing (14th in league).

The Knicks outscored opponents by 2.9 points per game last season (scoring 116 points per game to rank 11th in the league while allowing 113.1 per contest to rank 12th in the NBA) and had a +240 scoring differential overall.

The teams combined to score 232.9 points per game last season, 5.4 more points than the point total for this matchup.

Opponents of these teams combined to score 226.4 points per game last year, 1.1 fewer points than this contest's total.

Milwaukee compiled a 44-38-0 ATS record last year.

New York won 46 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 36 times.

Knicks and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Knicks +5000 +1800 - Bucks +450 +175 -

