Knicks vs. Bucks November 3 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
The New York Knicks (0-1), on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, face the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and MSG.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Knicks vs. Bucks Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN, BSWI, MSG
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Buy Tickets for Other Knicks Games
- October 28 at the Pelicans
- October 31 at the Cavaliers
- October 27 at the Hawks
- November 8 at home vs the Spurs
- November 1 at home vs the Cavaliers
Knicks Players to Watch
- Julius Randle put up 25.1 points last season, plus 4.1 assists and 10.0 rebounds.
- Jalen Brunson recorded 24.0 points, 6.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds.
- Immanuel Quickley put up 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he put up 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.
- RJ Barrett collected 19.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
- Donte DiVincenzo collected 9.4 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 43.5% from the field and 39.7% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per game.
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Bucks Players to Watch
- Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists last season.
- Damian Lillard posted 32.2 points, 4.8 boards and 7.3 assists per game last season. He also put up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Brook Lopez put up 15.9 points, 6.7 boards and 1.3 assists. He sank 53.1% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.
- Bobby Portis posted 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He made 49.6% of his shots from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.
- Malik Beasley recorded 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists. He sank 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per game.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Knicks vs. Bucks Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bucks
|Knicks
|116.9
|Points Avg.
|116.0
|113.3
|Points Allowed Avg.
|113.1
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|47.0%
|36.8%
|Three Point %
|35.4%
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.