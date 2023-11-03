The New York Knicks (0-1), on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Fiserv Forum, face the Milwaukee Bucks (1-0). The game begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and MSG.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Friday, November 3

Friday, November 3 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN, BSWI, MSG

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Buy Tickets for Other Knicks Games

Knicks Players to Watch

Julius Randle put up 25.1 points last season, plus 4.1 assists and 10.0 rebounds.

Jalen Brunson recorded 24.0 points, 6.2 assists and 3.5 rebounds.

Immanuel Quickley put up 14.9 points, 4.2 boards and 3.4 assists. At the other end, he put up 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

RJ Barrett collected 19.6 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists. At the other end, he posted 0.4 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Donte DiVincenzo collected 9.4 points, 4.5 boards and 3.5 assists, shooting 43.5% from the field and 39.7% from downtown, with 2.1 made treys per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Bucks Players to Watch

Giannis Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists last season.

Damian Lillard posted 32.2 points, 4.8 boards and 7.3 assists per game last season. He also put up 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Brook Lopez put up 15.9 points, 6.7 boards and 1.3 assists. He sank 53.1% of his shots from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, with 1.7 triples per game.

Bobby Portis posted 14.1 points, 9.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He made 49.6% of his shots from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per contest.

Malik Beasley recorded 13.4 points, 3.6 boards and 1.7 assists. He sank 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 35.9% from beyond the arc, with 3.1 triples per game.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Knicks vs. Bucks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bucks Knicks 116.9 Points Avg. 116.0 113.3 Points Allowed Avg. 113.1 47.3% Field Goal % 47.0% 36.8% Three Point % 35.4%

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.