Knicks vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) take the court against the New York Knicks (2-3) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and MSG. The over/under is set at 223.5 for the matchup.
Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Knicks vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: ESPN, BSWI, and MSG
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-5.5
|223.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Knicks Betting Records & Stats
- New York and its opponents have scored more than 223.5 combined points once this season.
- New York has had an average of 205 points scored in its games so far this season, 18.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.
- New York are 2-3-0 against the spread this year.
- The Knicks have were defeated in both of the contests they've played as underdogs this season.
- New York has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +170.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.
Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info
|Bucks vs Knicks Injury Report
|Bucks vs Knicks Prediction
|Bucks vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|How to Watch Bucks vs Knicks
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Additional Knicks Insights & Trends
- The Knicks put up 19 fewer points per game (103) than the Bucks allow (122).
Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Knicks vs. Bucks Point Insights (Last Season)
|Knicks
|Bucks
|116
|116.9
|11
|8
|27-20
|33-15
|30-17
|42-6
|113.1
|113.3
|12
|14
|37-14
|34-17
|38-13
|44-7
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.