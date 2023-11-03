The Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) take the court against the New York Knicks (2-3) as 5.5-point favorites on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, BSWI, and MSG. The over/under is set at 223.5 for the matchup.

Knicks vs. Bucks Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN, BSWI, and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bucks -5.5 223.5

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York and its opponents have scored more than 223.5 combined points once this season.

New York has had an average of 205 points scored in its games so far this season, 18.5 points fewer than this game's over/under.

New York are 2-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Knicks have were defeated in both of the contests they've played as underdogs this season.

New York has not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +170.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 37% chance of pulling out a win.

Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

The Knicks put up 19 fewer points per game (103) than the Bucks allow (122).

Knicks vs. Bucks Point Insights (Last Season)

Knicks Bucks 116 Points Scored (PG) 116.9 11 NBA Rank (PPG) 8 27-20 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 33-15 30-17 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 42-6 113.1 Points Allowed (PG) 113.3 12 NBA Rank (PAPG) 14 37-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-17 38-13 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 44-7

