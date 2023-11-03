The Milwaukee Bucks (2-2) square off against the New York Knicks (2-3) on November 3, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Bucks and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks are shooting 40.0% from the field, 11.4% lower than the 51.4% the Bucks' opponents have shot this season.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 24th.

The Knicks' 103.0 points per game are 19.0 fewer points than the 122.0 the Bucks give up to opponents.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

The Knicks averaged 117.3 points per game at home last season, and 114.8 on the road.

At home, the Knicks conceded 113.0 points per game, 0.2 fewer points than they allowed away (113.2).

At home, the Knicks made 12.3 treys per game last season, 0.7 fewer than they averaged on the road (13.0). However, their 3-point shooting percentage was higher at home (35.7%) than on the road (35.1%).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Knicks Injuries