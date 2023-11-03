Player prop bet odds for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Julius Randle and others are available when the Milwaukee Bucks host the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Knicks vs. Bucks Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, BSWI, and MSG

ESPN, BSWI, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin Venue: Fiserv Forum

Knicks vs Bucks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: New York Knicks

Julius Randle Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -120) 8.5 (Over: -115) 3.5 (Over: -133) 2.5 (Over: +162)

The 13.7 points Randle scores per game are 3.8 less than his prop total on Friday.

He has collected 11.7 boards per game, 3.2 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Randle averages 6.7 assists, 3.2 more than his over/under for Friday.

Randle, at two three-pointers made per game, averages 0.5 less than his over/under on Friday.

Jalen Brunson Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -112) 3.5 (Over: +118) 4.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +150)

Jalen Brunson has recorded 20 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 3.5 points fewer than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 less than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (3.5).

Brunson's year-long assist average -- 5.3 per game -- is 0.8 higher than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Brunson has knocked down four three pointers per game, 1.5 more than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

RJ Barrett Props

PTS REB 3PM 17.5 (Over: -110) 3.5 (Over: -145) 1.5 (Over: -132)

The 17.5-point total set for RJ Barrett on Friday is 5.2 less than his season scoring average.

His rebounding average -- three per game -- is 0.5 less than his prop bet for Friday's game (3.5).

His two made three-pointers average is 0.5 higher than his over/under on Friday.

NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks

Giannis Antetokounmpo Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -122) 10.5 (Over: -118) 4.5 (Over: -114) 0.5 (Over: +122)

The 24.5 points Antetokounmpo has scored per game this season is 2.0 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (26.5).

He has averaged 1.0 more rebound per game (11.5) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (10.5).

Antetokounmpo has averaged three assists per game, 1.5 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (4.5).

Antetokounmpo has knocked down zero three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his over/under in Friday's game (0.5).

Damian Lillard Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 23.5 (Over: -112) 3.5 (Over: +118) 4.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +150)

Damian Lillard's 22.5-point scoring average is 2.0 less than Friday's prop total.

He averages 1.5 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 4.5.

Lillard's assists average -- 4.5 -- is 1.0 lower than Friday's over/under.

He makes three three-pointers per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet total on Friday (3.5).

