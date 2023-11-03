New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Madison County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school football team in Madison County, New York this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Madison County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Morrisville Senior High School at West Canada Valley Senior High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Sauquoit, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
