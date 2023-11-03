Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets take the court versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 109-105 win against the Heat, Bridges tallied 21 points, seven rebounds and five assists.

In this piece we'll examine Bridges' stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 23.5 (-114)

Over 23.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 4.5 (-135)

Over 4.5 (-135) Assists Prop: Over 3.5 (+128)

Over 3.5 (+128) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 2.5 (+128)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Giving up 111.8 points per contest last year made the Bulls the seventh-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

In terms of rebounds, the Bulls were 15th in the league last season, conceding 43.3 per game.

The Bulls were the 22nd-ranked squad in the league in assists conceded per game last season, at 26.

Allowing 13.2 made three-pointers per game last year, the Bulls were 29th in the league in that category.

Mikal Bridges vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 27 13 6 2 2 0 0 11/30/2022 38 8 4 3 0 2 0

