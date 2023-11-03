Mitchell Robinson and his New York Knicks teammates will match up versus the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Robinson, in his most recent game (November 1 loss against the Cavaliers), produced six points, 16 rebounds and two blocks.

With prop bets available for Robinson, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good picks.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mitchell Robinson Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-104)

Over 6.5 (-104) Rebounds Prop: Over 9.5 (+100)

Looking to bet on one or more of Robinson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Bucks were 14th in the league last year, conceding 113.3 points per game.

The Bucks were the 20th-ranked team in the NBA last year, conceding 44.2 boards per contest.

Looking at assists, the Bucks were ranked fifth in the league defensively last year, conceding 23.9 per game.

Looking at three-point defense, the Bucks were 11th in the NBA last year, conceding 12.1 makes per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mitchell Robinson vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 37 2 8 3 0 1 2 11/30/2022 33 15 20 1 0 1 0 10/28/2022 20 5 9 1 0 2 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.