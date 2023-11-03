Today's NBA slate has seven exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Golden State Warriors taking on the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Today's NBA Games

The Indiana Pacers play host to the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cavaliers take to the home court of the Pacers on Friday at 7:00 PM ET.

TV Channel: BSIN and BSOH

Records and Stats

IND Record: 2-2

2-2 CLE Record: 2-3

2-3 IND Stats: 119.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 125.0 Opp. PPG (29th)

119.3 PPG (fifth in NBA), 125.0 Opp. PPG (29th) CLE Stats: 103.6 PPG (28th in NBA), 108.8 Opp. PPG (11th)

Players to Watch

IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG)

Tyrese Haliburton (20.0 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 12.3 APG) CLE Key Player: Evan Mobley (19.0 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CLE -4.5

CLE -4.5 CLE Odds to Win: -175

-175 IND Odds to Win: +145

+145 Total: 222.5 points

The Milwaukee Bucks host the New York Knicks

The Knicks hit the road the Bucks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

TV Channel: ESPN, BSWI, and MSG

Records and Stats

MIL Record: 2-2

2-2 NY Record: 2-3

2-3 MIL Stats: 115.3 PPG (ninth in NBA), 122.0 Opp. PPG (28th)

115.3 PPG (ninth in NBA), 122.0 Opp. PPG (28th) NY Stats: 103.0 PPG (29th in NBA), 102.0 Opp. PPG (second)

Players to Watch

MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)

Giannis Antetokounmpo (24.5 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 3.0 APG) NY Key Player: Julius Randle (13.7 PPG, 11.7 RPG, 6.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIL -6.5

MIL -6.5 MIL Odds to Win: -275

-275 NY Odds to Win: +220

+220 Total: 227.5 points

The Chicago Bulls play the Brooklyn Nets

The Nets go on the road to face the Bulls on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI and YES

Records and Stats

CHI Record: 2-3

2-3 BKN Record: 2-2

2-2 CHI Stats: 105.4 PPG (25th in NBA), 112.8 Opp. PPG (17th)

105.4 PPG (25th in NBA), 112.8 Opp. PPG (17th) BKN Stats: 118.8 PPG (seventh in NBA), 116.3 Opp. PPG (20th)

Players to Watch

CHI Key Player: DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG)

DeMar DeRozan (23.3 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 3.3 APG) BKN Key Player: Cameron Thomas (33.0 PPG, 4.0 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: CHI -4.5

CHI -4.5 CHI Odds to Win: -185

-185 BKN Odds to Win: +150

+150 Total: 220.5 points

The Miami Heat play host to the Washington Wizards

The Wizards take to the home court of the Heat on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

TV Channel: BSSUN and MNMT

Records and Stats

MIA Record: 1-4

1-4 WAS Record: 1-3

1-3 MIA Stats: 104.6 PPG (26th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (15th)

104.6 PPG (26th in NBA), 111.6 Opp. PPG (15th) WAS Stats: 115.3 PPG (ninth in NBA), 126.3 Opp. PPG (30th)

Players to Watch

MIA Key Player: Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Tyler Herro (22.0 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 4.3 APG) WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.3 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 2.0 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MIA -9.5

MIA -9.5 MIA Odds to Win: -500

-500 WAS Odds to Win: +360

+360 Total: 226.5 points

The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Golden State Warriors

The Warriors take to the home court of the Thunder on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

TV Channel: BSOK and NBCS-BA

Records and Stats

OKC Record: 3-2

3-2 GS Record: 4-1

4-1 OKC Stats: 111.4 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (16th)

111.4 PPG (17th in NBA), 111.8 Opp. PPG (16th) GS Stats: 112.8 PPG (15th in NBA), 104.0 Opp. PPG (fourth)

Players to Watch

OKC Key Player: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG)

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (24.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG, 7.0 APG) GS Key Player: Stephen Curry (30.7 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 3.7 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: GS -5.5

GS -5.5 GS Odds to Win: -225

-225 OKC Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 228.5 points

The Denver Nuggets take on the Dallas Mavericks

The Mavericks hit the road the Nuggets on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

TV Channel: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW

Records and Stats

DEN Record: 4-1

4-1 DAL Record: 4-0

4-0 DEN Stats: 110.8 PPG (18th in NBA), 103.6 Opp. PPG (third)

110.8 PPG (18th in NBA), 103.6 Opp. PPG (third) DAL Stats: 122.5 PPG (third in NBA), 113.5 Opp. PPG (18th)

Players to Watch

DEN Key Player: Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG)

Nikola Jokic (26.3 PPG, 13.0 RPG, 7.7 APG) DAL Key Player: Luka Doncic (41.0 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 8.5 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: DEN -7.5

DEN -7.5 DEN Odds to Win: -300

-300 DAL Odds to Win: +230

+230 Total: 227.5 points

The Portland Trail Blazers take on the Memphis Grizzlies

The Grizzlies travel to face the Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

TV Channel: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE

Records and Stats

POR Record: 2-3

2-3 MEM Record: 0-5

0-5 POR Stats: 103.0 PPG (29th in NBA), 108.6 Opp. PPG (ninth)

103.0 PPG (29th in NBA), 108.6 Opp. PPG (ninth) MEM Stats: 106.6 PPG (23rd in NBA), 118.0 Opp. PPG (24th)

Players to Watch

POR Key Player: Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG)

Shaedon Sharpe (19.3 PPG, 5.3 RPG, 2.3 APG) MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.0 PPG, 3.3 RPG, 4.3 APG)

Vegas Odds and Betting Lines

Spread: MEM -1.5

MEM -1.5 MEM Odds to Win: -120

-120 POR Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 219.5 points

