On Friday, November 3, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (2-3) take on the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and YES.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Nets vs. Bulls matchup.

Nets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and YES

NBCS-CHI and YES Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Nets vs. Bulls Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Bulls Moneyline Nets Moneyline BetMGM Bulls (-4.5) 220.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Bulls (-4) 221 -176 +148 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nets vs Bulls Additional Info

Nets vs. Bulls Betting Trends

The Bulls outscored opponents by 1.3 points per game last season, with a +106 scoring differential overall. They put up 113.1 points per game (22nd in NBA) and allowed 111.8 per outing (seventh in league).

The Nets scored 113.4 points per game last season (19th in the NBA) and allowed 112.5 (eighth in the league) for a +70 scoring differential overall.

The two teams combined to score 226.5 points per game last season, six more points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams scored 224.3 combined points per game last season, 3.8 more than the total for this matchup.

Chicago won 43 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 39 times.

Brooklyn went 43-39-0 ATS last year.

Nets and Bulls NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +12500 +5000 - Bulls +12500 +5000 -

