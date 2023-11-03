On Friday, November 3, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (0-1) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and YES.

Nets vs. Bulls Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 3

8:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CHI, YES

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges collected 17.2 points, 3.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds last season.

Royce O'Neale collected 8.8 points, 3.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds.

Spencer Dinwiddie collected 17.7 points, 3.1 boards and 5.3 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Dennis Smith Jr. collected 8.8 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 boards.

Ben Simmons recorded 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists, shooting 56.6% from the field.

Bulls Players to Watch

Per game, Nikola Vucevic provided points, 11.0 boards and 3.2 assists last year. He also posted 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.

DeMar DeRozan's numbers last season were 24.5 points, 4.6 boards and 5.1 assists per game. He made 50.4% of his shots from the field.

Zach LaVine's stats last season included 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He sank 48.5% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 treys.

Patrick Williams posted 10.2 points, 4.0 boards and 1.2 assists. He sank 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.

Last season, Torrey Craig averaged 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He drained 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.

Nets vs. Bulls Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Bulls Nets 113.1 Points Avg. 113.4 111.8 Points Allowed Avg. 112.5 49.0% Field Goal % 48.7% 36.1% Three Point % 37.8%

