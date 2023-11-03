Nets vs. Bulls November 3 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
On Friday, November 3, 2023, the Chicago Bulls (0-1) square off against the Brooklyn Nets (0-1) at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and YES.
Nets vs. Bulls Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 3
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CHI, YES
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges collected 17.2 points, 3.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds last season.
- Royce O'Neale collected 8.8 points, 3.7 assists and 5.1 rebounds.
- Spencer Dinwiddie collected 17.7 points, 3.1 boards and 5.3 assists, shooting 45.5% from the field and 40.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Dennis Smith Jr. collected 8.8 points, 4.8 assists and 3.1 boards.
- Ben Simmons recorded 6.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists, shooting 56.6% from the field.
Bulls Players to Watch
- Per game, Nikola Vucevic provided points, 11.0 boards and 3.2 assists last year. He also posted 0.7 steals and 0.7 blocks.
- DeMar DeRozan's numbers last season were 24.5 points, 4.6 boards and 5.1 assists per game. He made 50.4% of his shots from the field.
- Zach LaVine's stats last season included 24.8 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.2 assists per contest. He sank 48.5% of his shots from the field and 37.5% from 3-point range, with an average of 2.6 treys.
- Patrick Williams posted 10.2 points, 4.0 boards and 1.2 assists. He sank 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 41.7% from 3-point range, with 1.4 treys per game.
- Last season, Torrey Craig averaged 7.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists. He drained 45.6% of his shots from the floor and 39.5% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per contest.
Nets vs. Bulls Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|Bulls
|Nets
|113.1
|Points Avg.
|113.4
|111.8
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.5
|49.0%
|Field Goal %
|48.7%
|36.1%
|Three Point %
|37.8%
