Nets vs. Bulls: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Chicago Bulls (2-3) play the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and YES. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5.
Nets vs. Bulls Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV: NBCS-CHI and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bulls
|-3.5
|221.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn played 45 games last season that went over 221.5 combined points scored.
- The average total for Nets games last season was 225.9 points, 4.4 more than this game's over/under.
- The Nets compiled a 43-39-0 record against the spread last year.
- Last season, Brooklyn won 14 out of the 38 games, or 36.8%, in which it was the underdog.
- The Nets entered 17 games last season as an underdog by +135 or more and were 7-10 in those contests.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for Brooklyn.
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- The Nets' winning percentage against the spread at home was .488 (20-21-0) last year. On the road, it was .561 (23-18-0).
- Brooklyn's games finished above the over/under 43.9% of the time at home (18 of 41) last year, and 46.3% of the time away (19 of 41).
- The Nets scored 113.4 points per game last season, only 1.6 more points than the 111.8 the Bulls allowed.
- When scoring more than 111.8 points, Brooklyn went 34-14 versus the spread and 33-15 overall.
Nets vs. Bulls Point Insights (Last Season)
|Nets
|Bulls
|113.4
|113.1
|19
|22
|34-14
|32-12
|33-15
|32-12
|112.5
|111.8
|8
|7
|28-15
|34-13
|32-11
|32-15
