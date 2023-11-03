The Chicago Bulls (2-3) play the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and YES. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nets vs. Bulls Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
  • TV: NBCS-CHI and YES

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Bulls -3.5 221.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets Betting Records & Stats

  • Brooklyn played 45 games last season that went over 221.5 combined points scored.
  • The average total for Nets games last season was 225.9 points, 4.4 more than this game's over/under.
  • The Nets compiled a 43-39-0 record against the spread last year.
  • Last season, Brooklyn won 14 out of the 38 games, or 36.8%, in which it was the underdog.
  • The Nets entered 17 games last season as an underdog by +135 or more and were 7-10 in those contests.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for Brooklyn.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets vs Bulls Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

  • The Nets' winning percentage against the spread at home was .488 (20-21-0) last year. On the road, it was .561 (23-18-0).
  • Brooklyn's games finished above the over/under 43.9% of the time at home (18 of 41) last year, and 46.3% of the time away (19 of 41).
  • The Nets scored 113.4 points per game last season, only 1.6 more points than the 111.8 the Bulls allowed.
  • When scoring more than 111.8 points, Brooklyn went 34-14 versus the spread and 33-15 overall.

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Nets vs. Bulls Point Insights (Last Season)

Nets Bulls
113.4
Points Scored (PG)
 113.1
19
NBA Rank (PPG)
 22
34-14
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 32-12
33-15
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 32-12
112.5
Points Allowed (PG)
 111.8
8
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 7
28-15
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 34-13
32-11
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 32-15

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.