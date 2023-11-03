The Chicago Bulls (2-3) play the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) as 3.5-point favorites on Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CHI and YES. The matchup has an over/under of 221.5.

Nets vs. Bulls Odds & Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Bulls -3.5 221.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn played 45 games last season that went over 221.5 combined points scored.

The average total for Nets games last season was 225.9 points, 4.4 more than this game's over/under.

The Nets compiled a 43-39-0 record against the spread last year.

Last season, Brooklyn won 14 out of the 38 games, or 36.8%, in which it was the underdog.

The Nets entered 17 games last season as an underdog by +135 or more and were 7-10 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 42.6% chance of a victory for Brooklyn.

Nets vs Bulls Additional Info

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

The Nets' winning percentage against the spread at home was .488 (20-21-0) last year. On the road, it was .561 (23-18-0).

Brooklyn's games finished above the over/under 43.9% of the time at home (18 of 41) last year, and 46.3% of the time away (19 of 41).

The Nets scored 113.4 points per game last season, only 1.6 more points than the 111.8 the Bulls allowed.

When scoring more than 111.8 points, Brooklyn went 34-14 versus the spread and 33-15 overall.

Nets vs. Bulls Point Insights (Last Season)

Nets Bulls 113.4 Points Scored (PG) 113.1 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 22 34-14 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 32-12 33-15 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 32-12 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 111.8 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 7 28-15 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 34-13 32-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 32-15

