The injury report for the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) ahead of their matchup with the Chicago Bulls (2-3) currently features four players on it. The matchup begins at 8:00 PM ET on Friday, November 3 from United Center.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Cameron Johnson PF Out Calf 12.0 5.0 3.0 Dennis Smith Jr. PG Questionable Hip 4.3 3.0 1.3 Nicolas Claxton C Questionable Ankle 7.0 7.0 4.0 Spencer Dinwiddie PG Questionable Ankle 11.0 1.7 4.7

Chicago Bulls Injury Report Today

Bulls Injuries: Lonzo Ball: Out For Season (Knee)

Nets vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBCS-CHI and YES

