How to Watch the Nets vs. Bulls Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 3
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 2:33 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Chicago Bulls (2-3) hit the court against the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) on November 3, 2023.
Nets vs. Bulls Game Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Nets vs Bulls Additional Info
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets shot 48.7% from the field, two% higher than the 46.7% the Bulls' opponents shot last season.
- Brooklyn went 36-12 when it shot higher than 46.7% from the field.
- The Bulls ranked 28th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Nets ranked 29th.
- The Nets scored an average of 113.4 points per game last year, just 1.6 more points than the 111.8 the Bulls allowed to opponents.
- When it scored more than 111.8 points last season, Brooklyn went 33-15.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Nets averaged 113 points per game last season. Away, they scored 113.7.
- The Nets conceded fewer points at home (110 per game) than on the road (115) last season.
- The Nets sunk more 3-pointers at home (13.1 per game) than on the road (12.5) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than away (37.4%).
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Nicolas Claxton
|Out
|Ankle
|Cameron Johnson
|Out
|Calf
