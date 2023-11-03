The Chicago Bulls (2-3) hit the court against the Brooklyn Nets (2-2) on November 3, 2023.

Nets vs. Bulls Game Info

When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, November 3, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBC

Nets vs Bulls Additional Info

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets shot 48.7% from the field, two% higher than the 46.7% the Bulls' opponents shot last season.

Brooklyn went 36-12 when it shot higher than 46.7% from the field.

The Bulls ranked 28th in the NBA in offensive rebounding, while the Nets ranked 29th.

The Nets scored an average of 113.4 points per game last year, just 1.6 more points than the 111.8 the Bulls allowed to opponents.

When it scored more than 111.8 points last season, Brooklyn went 33-15.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Nets averaged 113 points per game last season. Away, they scored 113.7.

The Nets conceded fewer points at home (110 per game) than on the road (115) last season.

The Nets sunk more 3-pointers at home (13.1 per game) than on the road (12.5) last season. They also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (38.2%) than away (37.4%).

Nets Injuries