Nikola Vucevic and Mikal Bridges are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets square off at United Center on Friday (opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).

Nets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

NBCS-CHI and YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Nets vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Cameron Thomas Props

PTS REB 3PM 23.5 (Over: -105) 3.5 (Over: +114) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Friday's prop bet for Cameron Thomas is 23.5 points, 9.5 fewer than his season average.

He has grabbed 4.0 boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Friday's game.

Thomas averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Ben Simmons Props

PTS REB AST 7.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: +104) 6.5 (Over: -128)

The 7.5-point total set for Ben Simmons on Friday is 0.8 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.

His per-game rebound average of 10.0 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (9.5).

Simmons' season-long assist average -- 8.3 per game -- is 1.8 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 21.5 (Over: -110) 4.5 (Over: -133) 3.5 (Over: +138) 2.5 (Over: +126)

The 21.5-point prop bet for Bridges on Friday is 0.8 higher than his scoring average on the season (20.7).

His per-game rebounding average of 5.7 is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Bridges averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than Friday's prop bet (3.5).

He drains 1.3 three-pointers per game, 1.2 fewer than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -102) 3.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: +126)

DeMar DeRozan's 23.3 points per game average is 1.8 points more than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (3.5).

DeRozan's season-long assist average -- 3.3 per game -- is 2.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (5.5).

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 7.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: +104) 6.5 (Over: -128)

Vucevic's 14.5-point scoring average is 3.0 less than Friday's over/under.

He pulls down 10.5 rebounds per game, 2.0 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.

Vucevic has collected 2.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (2.5).

He has made 0.5 three-pointers per game, equal to his prop bet total for Friday.

