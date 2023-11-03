Top Player Prop Bets for Nets vs. Bulls on November 3, 2023
Nikola Vucevic and Mikal Bridges are two of the top players with prop bets available when the Chicago Bulls and the Brooklyn Nets square off at United Center on Friday (opening tip at 8:00 PM ET).
Nets vs. Bulls Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: United Center
Nets vs Bulls Additional Info
NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets
Cameron Thomas Props
|PTS
|REB
|3PM
|23.5 (Over: -105)
|3.5 (Over: +114)
|1.5 (Over: -114)
- Friday's prop bet for Cameron Thomas is 23.5 points, 9.5 fewer than his season average.
- He has grabbed 4.0 boards per game, 0.5 more than his over/under for Friday's game.
- Thomas averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Friday (1.5).
Ben Simmons Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|7.5 (Over: -115)
|9.5 (Over: +104)
|6.5 (Over: -128)
- The 7.5-point total set for Ben Simmons on Friday is 0.8 fewer points than his per-game scoring average.
- His per-game rebound average of 10.0 is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (9.5).
- Simmons' season-long assist average -- 8.3 per game -- is 1.8 higher than Friday's assist prop bet total (6.5).
Mikal Bridges Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|21.5 (Over: -110)
|4.5 (Over: -133)
|3.5 (Over: +138)
|2.5 (Over: +126)
- The 21.5-point prop bet for Bridges on Friday is 0.8 higher than his scoring average on the season (20.7).
- His per-game rebounding average of 5.7 is 1.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).
- Bridges averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than Friday's prop bet (3.5).
- He drains 1.3 three-pointers per game, 1.2 fewer than his over/under on Friday (2.5).
NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls
DeMar DeRozan Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|21.5 (Over: -102)
|3.5 (Over: -130)
|5.5 (Over: +126)
- DeMar DeRozan's 23.3 points per game average is 1.8 points more than Friday's over/under.
- His per-game rebound average -- 3.3 -- is 0.2 fewer than his prop bet over/under in Friday's game (3.5).
- DeRozan's season-long assist average -- 3.3 per game -- is 2.2 assists lower than Friday's assist prop bet value (5.5).
Nikola Vucevic Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|7.5 (Over: -115)
|9.5 (Over: +104)
|6.5 (Over: -128)
- Vucevic's 14.5-point scoring average is 3.0 less than Friday's over/under.
- He pulls down 10.5 rebounds per game, 2.0 fewer than his prop bet on Friday.
- Vucevic has collected 2.3 assists per game, 0.2 less than his prop bet on Friday (2.5).
- He has made 0.5 three-pointers per game, equal to his prop bet total for Friday.
