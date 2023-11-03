New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Onondaga County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school football competition in Onondaga County, New York this week, and information on how to watch these games is available below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Onondaga County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Liverpool High School at Christian Brothers Academy - Syracuse
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Charles W Baker High School - Baldwinsville at Cicero-North Syracuse High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Cicero, NY
- Conference: Salt City - Metro
- How to Stream: Watch Here
