If you're wondering how to watch this week's local high school football action in Orange County, New York, keep your browser fixed on this page. The details you need are outlined below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Orange County, New York High School Football Games This Week

TBD at Newburgh Free Academy

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3

6:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Newburgh, NY

Newburgh, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Minisink Valley High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Slate Hill, NY

Slate Hill, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Chester Academy High School at FD Roosevelt Senior High School - Hyde Park