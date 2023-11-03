Quentin Grimes and the New York Knicks take on the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Grimes had five points in his most recent game, which ended in a 95-89 loss against the Cavaliers.

In this piece we'll examine Grimes' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Quentin Grimes Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 6.5 (-115)

Over 6.5 (-115) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-114)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Bucks conceded 113.3 points per contest last season, 14th in the NBA.

In terms of rebounds, the Bucks were 20th in the league last season, giving up 44.2 per contest.

Conceding an average of 23.9 assists last year, the Bucks were the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

Looking at three-point defense, the Bucks were 11th in the league last year, conceding 12.1 makes per game.

Quentin Grimes vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/9/2023 34 4 8 1 0 0 2 11/30/2022 34 7 5 0 1 0 0

