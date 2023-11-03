RJ Barrett plus his New York Knicks teammates face off versus the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

Barrett put up 16 points in his last game, which ended in a 109-91 win against the Cavaliers.

With prop bets available for Barrett, let's break down some stats and trends to help you find good wagers.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Bucks

Points Prop: Over 17.5 (-110)

Over 17.5 (-110) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-145)

Over 3.5 (-145) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-132)

Bucks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 113.3 points per contest last year made the Bucks the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Bucks gave up 44.2 rebounds on average last year, 20th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Bucks allowed 23.9 per game last season, ranking them fifth in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Bucks were ranked 11th in the NBA last season, conceding 12.1 makes per game.

RJ Barrett vs. the Bucks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2022 33 26 2 3 2 0 0 10/28/2022 36 20 5 2 1 0 0

