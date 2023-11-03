Spencer Dinwiddie's Brooklyn Nets hit the court versus the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Dinwiddie tallied five points in his previous game, which ended in a 133-121 win versus the Hornets.

In this article we will dive into Dinwiddie's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-114)

Over 14.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 2.5 (-164)

Over 2.5 (-164) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (+112)

Over 5.5 (+112) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-204)

Bulls 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Conceding 111.8 points per contest last year made the Bulls the seventh-ranked team in the NBA on defense.

The Bulls were the 15th-ranked team in the league last year, conceding 43.3 boards per game.

Looking at assists, the Bulls were ranked 22nd in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 26 per game.

The Bulls allowed 13.2 made 3-pointers per contest last year, 29th in the league in that category.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/24/2023 24 2 1 5 0 0 0 2/9/2023 39 25 5 6 2 0 4 12/10/2022 29 27 4 8 3 0 1

