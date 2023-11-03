Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Suffolk County, New York this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in New York This Week

    • Suffolk County, New York High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Comsewogue Senior High School at Westhampton Beach Senior High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Westhampton Beach, NY
    • Conference: A-4
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Miller Place High School at Babylon Senior High School

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3
    • Location: Babylon, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Smithtown High School West at Half Hollow Hills High School West

    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 4
    • Location: Huntington Station, NY
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

