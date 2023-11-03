New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:18 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Suffolk County, New York this week.
Suffolk County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Comsewogue Senior High School at Westhampton Beach Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Westhampton Beach, NY
- Conference: A-4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Miller Place High School at Babylon Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Babylon, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Smithtown High School West at Half Hollow Hills High School West
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 4
- Location: Huntington Station, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
