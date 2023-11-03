Which team is going to win on Friday, November 3, when the Boston College Eagles and Syracuse Orange match up at 7:30 PM? Our computer projection sides with the Eagles. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Syracuse vs. Boston College Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Boston College (+3) Over (51) Boston College 28, Syracuse 24

Syracuse Betting Info (2023)

The Orange have a 60.0% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Orange have posted two wins against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 3-point favorites or more, Syracuse has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Orange have had one game (out of seven) hit the over this year.

Syracuse games average 53.8 total points per game this season, 2.8 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Boston College Betting Info (2023)

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 44.4% chance of a victory for the Eagles.

So far this season, the Eagles have compiled a 3-5-0 record against the spread.

Boston College is 2-1 against the spread when an underdog by 3 points or more this year.

Eagles games have hit the over in six out of eight opportunities (75%).

The average over/under for Boston College games this season is 0.4 more points than the point total of 51 in this outing.

Orange vs. Eagles 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Syracuse 26.4 24.1 39.0 13.5 13.8 34.8 Boston College 28.1 28.4 26.4 24.8 31.0 34.3

