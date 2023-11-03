The Syracuse Orange (4-4) meet a familiar opponent when they host the Boston College Eagles (5-3) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome in an ACC battle.

Syracuse is totaling 367 yards per game on offense (80th in the FBS), and rank 97th defensively, yielding 399.1 yards allowed per game. From an offensive standpoint, Boston College is posting 28.1 points per contest (66th-ranked). It ranks 91st in the FBS on the other side of the ball (28.4 points given up per game).

In the story below, we'll give you all the details you need to watch this matchup on ESPN2.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Syracuse vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Syracuse vs. Boston College Key Statistics

Syracuse Boston College 367 (90th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.4 (52nd) 399.1 (85th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 362.5 (48th) 146.1 (79th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 211 (14th) 220.9 (76th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 208.4 (91st) 12 (76th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 12 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (94th)

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader leads Syracuse with 1,513 yards (189.1 ypg) on 123-of-197 passing with nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He also has 316 rushing yards on 89 carries while scoring six touchdowns on the ground.

LeQuint Allen has carried the ball 119 times for a team-high 553 yards on the ground and has found the end zone seven times. He's also tacked on 25 catches for 170 yards (21.3 per game) and one touchdown via the pass.

Damien Alford has hauled in 24 receptions for 389 yards (48.6 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Umari Hatcher has hauled in 22 receptions totaling 356 yards, finding the end zone two times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Donovan Brown's 23 receptions have yielded 305 yards and one touchdown.

Boston College Stats Leaders

Thomas Castellanos has thrown for 1,571 yards (196.4 ypg) to lead Boston College, completing 58.5% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 673 yards (84.1 ypg) on 125 carries with nine touchdowns.

Kye Robichaux has rushed for 495 yards on 99 carries with six touchdowns.

Lewis Bond's 437 receiving yards (54.6 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 31 receptions on 46 targets with five touchdowns.

Joseph Griffin Jr. has put up a 261-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 21 passes on 48 targets.

Ryan O'Keefe's 23 catches (on 32 targets) have netted him 235 yards (29.4 ypg) and one touchdown.

Rep your team with officially licensed Syracuse or Boston College gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.