ACC action features the Syracuse Orange (4-4) and the Boston College Eagles (5-3) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The betting information forecasts a close game, with the Orange favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 51.5 points.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Syracuse vs. Boston College matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Syracuse vs. Boston College Game Info

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Syracuse vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Syracuse Moneyline Boston College Moneyline BetMGM Syracuse (-2.5) 51.5 -140 +115 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Syracuse (-2.5) 51.5 -137 +114 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Syracuse vs. Boston College Betting Trends

Syracuse has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.

The Orange have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.

Boston College has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.

When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, the Eagles have an ATS record of 3-1.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.