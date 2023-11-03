Syracuse vs. Boston College: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 3
ACC action features the Syracuse Orange (4-4) and the Boston College Eagles (5-3) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at the JMA Wireless Dome. The betting information forecasts a close game, with the Orange favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 51.5 points.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Syracuse vs. Boston College matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Syracuse vs. Boston College Game Info
- Date: Friday, November 3, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Syracuse, New York
- Venue: JMA Wireless Dome
Syracuse vs. Boston College Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Syracuse Moneyline
|Boston College Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Syracuse (-2.5)
|51.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Syracuse (-2.5)
|51.5
|-137
|+114
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Syracuse vs. Boston College Betting Trends
- Syracuse has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.
- The Orange have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Boston College has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.
- When playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs this season, the Eagles have an ATS record of 3-1.
