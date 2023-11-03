Oddsmakers expect a tight game when the Syracuse Orange (4-4) host the Boston College Eagles (5-3) on Friday, November 3, 2023 in a matchup between ACC rivals at the JMA Wireless Dome. Syracuse is favored by 2 points. The game has an over/under of 51 points.

Syracuse is compiling 367.0 yards per game on offense (80th in the FBS), and rank 97th on defense, yielding 399.1 yards allowed per game. Boston College is compiling 28.1 points per contest on offense this season (66th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is giving up 28.4 points per game (91st-ranked) on defense.

Syracuse vs. Boston College Game Info

Game Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Location: Syracuse, New York

Syracuse, New York Venue: JMA Wireless Dome

JMA Wireless Dome TV Channel: ESPN2

Syracuse vs Boston College Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Syracuse -2 -110 -110 51 -110 -110 -130 +110

Syracuse Recent Performance

It's been a rough three-game stretch for the Orange, who rank -122-worst in total offense (206.3 yards per game) and -4-worst in total defense (569.0 yards per game allowed) over their last three games.

With 6.7 points per game on offense (-125-worst) and 39.7 points per game allowed on defense (-112-worst) over the last three tilts, the Orange have been playing poorly on both sides of the ball recently.

With 134.3 passing yards per game on offense (-122-worst) and 332.0 passing yards per game allowed on defense (-122-worst) over the last three contests, Syracuse has been getting outplayed on both sides of the ball lately.

Over the last three contests, the Orange rank -116-worst in rushing offense (72.0 rushing yards per game) and -113-worst in rushing defense (237.0 rushing yards per game allowed).

The Orange have not covered the spread and are 0-3 overall over their last three contests.

In its past three contests, Syracuse has gone over the total once.

Syracuse Betting Records & Stats

Syracuse is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Orange have been favored by 2 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in one of those contests.

Syracuse has combined with its opponent to go over in one of seven games with a set total (14.3%).

Syracuse has won all three of the games it has been favored on the moneyline this season.

Syracuse has played as a moneyline favorite of -130 or shorter in just two games this season, and it won both.

The Orange have an implied moneyline win probability of 56.5% in this matchup.

Syracuse Stats Leaders

Garrett Shrader has thrown for 1,513 yards, completing 62.4% of his passes and recording nine touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 316 yards (39.5 ypg) on 89 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

LeQuint Allen has racked up 553 yards on 119 carries while finding the end zone seven times. He's also caught 25 passes for 170 yards (21.3 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Damien Alford's 389 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 44 times and has registered 24 receptions and one touchdown.

Umari Hatcher has caught 22 passes for 356 yards (44.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Donovan Brown has racked up 23 grabs for 305 yards, an average of 38.1 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

Marlowe Wax paces the team with 4.0 sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has collected 5.0 TFL and 57 tackles.

Justin Barron has picked off a team-leading two passes. He also has 52 tackles, 2.0 TFL, 0.5 sacks, and two passes defended to his name.

