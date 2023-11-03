New York High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Ulster County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the agenda in Ulster County, New York. To know how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Ulster County, New York High School Football Games This Week
Friday
New Paltz Senior High School at Spackenkill High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Poughkeepsie, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Onteora Senior High School at Tri-Valley Secondary School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on November 4
- Location: Grahamsville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.