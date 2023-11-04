The Albany (NY) Great Danes (6-3) square off against a familiar opponent when they visit the William & Mary Tribe (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium in a CAA battle.

Albany (NY) is averaging 364.7 yards per game on offense (58th in the FCS), and rank 35th on the other side of the ball, yielding 318.3 yards allowed per game. William & Mary has been keeping opposing offenses in check on defense, surrendering only 282.1 total yards per contest (13th-best). On offense, it ranks 48th by putting up 370.0 total yards per game.

See more info below, including how to watch this game on FloSports.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Albany (NY) vs. William & Mary Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FloSports

FloSports City: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: Bob Ford Field at Tom & Mary Casey Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Albany (NY) vs. William & Mary Key Statistics

Albany (NY) William & Mary 364.7 (31st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 370.0 (51st) 318.3 (69th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 282.1 (15th) 120.9 (85th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.6 (10th) 243.8 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 144.4 (115th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has racked up 2,172 yards (241.3 ypg) on 159-of-284 passing with 22 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Griffin Woodell, has carried the ball 79 times for 408 yards (45.3 per game), scoring two times. He's also caught 16 passes for 139 yards and four touchdowns.

Faysal Aden has been handed the ball 86 times this year and racked up 360 yards (40.0 per game) with two touchdowns.

Brevin Easton's team-leading 535 yards as a receiver have come on 28 receptions (out of 37 targets) with six touchdowns.

Julian Hicks has caught 23 passes for 516 yards (57.3 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Marqeese Dietz has racked up 34 catches for 383 yards, an average of 42.6 yards per game. He's scored two times as a receiver this season.

William & Mary Stats Leaders

Darius Wilson has thrown for 1,150 yards (143.8 ypg) while completing 59.7% of his passes and collecting eight touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 314 yards with one touchdown.

The team's top rusher, Malachi Imoh, has carried the ball 106 times for 714 yards (89.3 per game) with two touchdowns. He's also caught 17 passes for 149 yards and one touchdown.

Bronson Yoder has totaled 408 yards on 77 carries with four touchdowns.

JT Mayo has racked up 271 receiving yards on 24 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Sean McElwain has caught 18 passes and compiled 215 receiving yards (26.9 per game).

Hollis Mathis' 15 receptions (on 13 targets) have netted him 171 yards (21.4 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Albany (NY) or William & Mary gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.