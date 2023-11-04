When the Albany (NY) Great Danes match up with the William & Mary Tribe at 1:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, our projection system predicts the Great Danes will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Albany (NY) vs. William & Mary Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Albany (NY) (-17.7) 44.1 Albany (NY) 31, William & Mary 13

Albany (NY) Betting Info (2022)

The Great Danes went 5-6-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Great Danes games.

William & Mary Betting Info (2023)

The Tribe are 1-4-0 against the spread this year.

Out of theTribe's five games with a set total, two have hit the over (40%).

Great Danes vs. Tribe 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Albany (NY) 28 19.8 33.3 11 25.3 24.2 William & Mary 21.8 17.9 26.5 17.8 17 18

