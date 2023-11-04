Will Alexis Lafreniere Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 4?
Can we count on Alexis Lafreniere scoring a goal when the New York Rangers face off with the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)
Lafreniere stats and insights
- In four of 10 games this season, Lafreniere has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Wild.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Lafreniere averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 42 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Rangers vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX
