Can we count on Alexis Lafreniere scoring a goal when the New York Rangers face off with the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +370 (Bet $10 to win $37.00 if he scores a goal)

Lafreniere stats and insights

In four of 10 games this season, Lafreniere has scored -- but just one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Wild.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Lafreniere averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 28.6%.

Wild defensive stats

The Wild have conceded 42 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 31st in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Rangers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

