The New York Rangers, Alexis Lafreniere included, will play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. If you'd like to wager on Lafreniere's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

Lafreniere's plus-minus this season, in 16:00 per game on the ice, is +1.

In four of 10 games this year, Lafreniere has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Despite recording points in four of 10 games this season, Lafreniere has yet to post a multi-point contest.

Lafreniere has yet to post an assist through 10 games this year.

Lafreniere has an implied probability of 45.5% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 28.6% chance of Lafreniere having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Wild

On defense, the Wild are allowing 42 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

The team's -7 goal differential ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 10 Games 2 4 Points 2 4 Goals 0 0 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.