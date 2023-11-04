The Air Force Falcons should come out on top in their matchup versus the Army Black Knights at 2:30 PM on Saturday, November 4, according to our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we've got you covered below.

Army vs. Air Force Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Air Force (-17.5) Over (32.5) Air Force 37, Army 8

Week 10 FBS Independent Predictions

Army Betting Info (2023)

The Black Knights have a 12.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Black Knights are 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

Army is 0-1 against the spread when an underdog by 17.5 points or more this year.

The Black Knights have gone over in three of their seven games with a set total (42.9%).

The average point total for Army this season is 15.8 points higher than this game's over/under.

Air Force Betting Info (2023)

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Falcons have an implied win probability of 91.7%.

The Falcons have beaten the spread five times in six games.

The Falcons have seen four of its six games hit the over.

The total for this game is 32.5, 10.1 points fewer than the average total in Air Force games thus far this season.

Black Knights vs. Falcons 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Air Force 33.6 13.4 41.0 16.3 30.7 13.0 Army 20.1 25.5 23.8 16.8 16.5 34.3

