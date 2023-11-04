The No. 17 Air Force Falcons (8-0) and the Army Black Knights (2-6) meet at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Air Force has the 71st-ranked offense this season (381.8 yards per game), and has been even more effective on defense, ranking third-best with just 237.9 yards allowed per game. Army's offense has been bottom-25 this season, posting 20.1 points per game, which ranks 18th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 67th with 25.5 points surrendered per contest.

Army vs. Air Force Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

Denver, Colorado Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Army vs. Air Force Key Statistics

Army Air Force 324.5 (115th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.8 (82nd) 378 (61st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.9 (3rd) 191.9 (22nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.4 (1st) 132.6 (129th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 81.4 (133rd) 20 (131st) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (4th) 8 (108th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (95th)

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has thrown for 740 yards (92.5 ypg) to lead Army, completing 50% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 474 yards (59.3 ypg) on 111 carries with four touchdowns.

Kanye Udoh has piled up 68 carries and totaled 364 yards with one touchdown.

Isaiah Alston has racked up 266 receiving yards on nine receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Noah Short has put together a 252-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 16 passes on 27 targets.

Casey Reynolds has racked up 129 reciving yards (16.1 ypg) this season.

Air Force Stats Leaders

Emmanuel Michel has carried the ball 155 times for a team-high 696 yards on the ground and has found the end zone nine times.

Jared Roznos' 313 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 12 times and has collected 10 receptions and two touchdowns.

Dane Kinamon has put together a 116-yard season so far with two touchdowns, hauling in four passes on four targets.

Cade Harris has racked up two grabs for 82 yards, an average of 10.3 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

