Army vs. Air Force: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado is the setting for the No. 17 Air Force Falcons' (8-0) matchup against the Army Black Knights (2-6) on November 4, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET, airing on CBS Sports Network. The Falcons are favored by 18.5 points in the matchup. The over/under for the outing is 31.5 points.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. Army matchup.
Army vs. Air Force Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Empower Field at Mile High
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Army vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Air Force Moneyline
|Army Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Air Force (-18.5)
|31.5
|-1200
|+750
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Air Force (-18.5)
|31.5
|-1200
|+720
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 10 Odds
- Boston College vs Syracuse
- TCU vs Texas Tech
- Wake Forest vs Duke
- Buffalo vs Toledo
- Ball State vs Bowling Green
- South Alabama vs Troy
Army vs. Air Force Betting Trends
- Army has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this year.
- The Black Knights have been an underdog by 18.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Air Force has put together a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.