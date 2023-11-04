Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado is the setting for the No. 17 Air Force Falcons' (8-0) matchup against the Army Black Knights (2-6) on November 4, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET, airing on CBS Sports Network. The Falcons are favored by 18.5 points in the matchup. The over/under for the outing is 31.5 points.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Air Force vs. Army matchup.

Army vs. Air Force Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

Army vs. Air Force Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Air Force Moneyline Army Moneyline BetMGM Air Force (-18.5) 31.5 -1200 +750 FanDuel Air Force (-18.5) 31.5 -1200 +720

Week 10 Odds

Army vs. Air Force Betting Trends

Army has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this year.

The Black Knights have been an underdog by 18.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Air Force has put together a 5-1-0 record against the spread this season.

