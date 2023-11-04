Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado is the setting as the No. 17 Air Force Falcons (8-0) take on the Army Black Knights (2-6) on November 4, 2023, starting at 2:30 PM ET, airing on CBS Sports Network. The Falcons are an 18.5-point favorite in the matchup. The game has an over/under of 31.5 points.

Air Force sports the 71st-ranked offense this season (381.8 yards per game), and has been even better on the other side of the ball, ranking third-best with only 237.9 yards allowed per game. Army has been struggling offensively, ranking 24th-worst with 324.5 total yards per game. It has been better defensively, giving up 378 total yards per contest (70th-ranked).

Army vs. Air Force Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Air Force vs Army Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Air Force -18.5 -110 -110 31.5 -105 -115 -1200 +750

Army Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Black Knights are gaining 270 yards per game (-108-worst in college football) and conceding 457 (19th-worst), ranking them among the worst squads in both categories.

The Black Knights are scoring 4.7 points per game in their past three games (-126-worst in college football), and allowing 34 per game (-87-worst).

Army is accumulating 92.7 passing yards per game in its past three games (-122-worst in the country), and giving up 239 per game (-38-worst).

The Black Knights are accumulating 177.3 rushing yards per game in their past three games (75th in college football), and giving up 218 per game (-104-worst).

The Black Knights have not covered the spread and are 3-0 overall in their last three contests.

In its past three contests, Army has gone over the total once.

Army Betting Records & Stats

Army is 2-5-0 against the spread this season.

The Black Knights have not covered the spread when an underdog by 18.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

Army games have gone over the point total in three out of seven opportunities (42.9%).

Army has won one of the four games it has played as an underdog this season.

Army has played as an underdog of +750 or more once this season and lost that game.

Army Stats Leaders

Bryson Daily has been a dual threat for Army this season. He has 740 passing yards (92.5 per game) while completing 50% of his passes. He's tossed six touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 474 yards (59.3 ypg) on 111 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

Kanye Udoh has collected 364 yards (on 68 carries) with one touchdown.

Isaiah Alston's 266 receiving yards (33.3 yards per game) are best on his team. He has nine receptions on 20 targets with two touchdowns.

Noah Short has put up a 252-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 16 passes on 27 targets.

Casey Reynolds' 11 catches (on 19 targets) have netted him 129 yards (16.1 ypg).

Jimmy Ciarlo has two sacks to lead the team, and also has three TFL and 31 tackles.

Leo Lowin is the team's top-tackler this year. He's racked up 41 tackles.

Bo Nicolas-Paul leads the team with one interception, while also putting up 13 tackles and one pass defended.

