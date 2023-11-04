The New York Rangers, Artemi Panarin included, will play the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Panarin's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Artemi Panarin vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +145)

1.5 points (Over odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -175)

Panarin Season Stats Insights

In 10 games this season, Panarin has a plus-minus of +1, while averaging 18:56 on the ice per game.

Panarin has scored a goal in four of 10 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Panarin has recorded a point in all 10 games he's played this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Panarin has an assist in nine of 10 games so far this year, with multiple assists in two of them.

The implied probability that Panarin goes over his points over/under is 40.8%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Panarin has an implied probability of 63.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Panarin Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild have given up 42 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 31st in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 26th-ranked goal differential (-7).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 10 Games 2 16 Points 4 5 Goals 1 11 Assists 3

