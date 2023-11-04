The Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons included, face the Boston Celtics on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on November 3, Simmons posted eight points, nine rebounds and six assists in a 109-107 win against the Bulls.

If you'd like to place a bet on Simmons' props, we break down his available ones, providing some stats and trends, below.

Ben Simmons Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 7.5 (-111)

Over 7.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 8.5 (-128)

Over 8.5 (-128) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-108)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Celtics gave up 111.4 points per contest last season, fourth in the NBA.

The Celtics gave up 44 rebounds on average last year, 18th in the league.

The Celtics gave up 23.1 assists per game last season (second in the league).

The Celtics allowed 11.6 made 3-pointers per game last year, fifth in the NBA in that category.

Ben Simmons vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/12/2023 26 0 9 13 0 1 2

