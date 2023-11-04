Will Blake Wheeler Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 4?
Should you wager on Blake Wheeler to score a goal when the New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild meet up on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Blake Wheeler score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Wheeler stats and insights
- Wheeler is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
- Wheeler has no points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are allowing 42 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.