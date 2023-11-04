Cameron Thomas plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates face off versus the Boston Celtics at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday.

Last time out, which was on November 3, Thomas put up 17 points and four assists in a 109-107 win versus the Bulls.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Thomas, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Cameron Thomas Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Points Prop: Over 21.5 (-115)

Over 21.5 (-115) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-111)

Over 3.5 (-111) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-104)

Celtics 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Celtics conceded 111.4 points per contest last season, fourth in the league.

The Celtics allowed 44 rebounds on average last season, 18th in the league.

Allowing an average of 23.1 assists last season, the Celtics were the second-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Celtics were the fifth-ranked team in the NBA in terms of allowing three-pointers last season, conceding 11.6 makes per contest.

Cameron Thomas vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 7 0 2 1 0 0 0 2/1/2023 24 19 1 2 1 0 1 12/4/2022 9 8 0 1 1 0 0

