The Brooklyn Nets (3-2) will try to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Boston Celtics (4-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4, 2023 as 9.5-point underdogs. The Celtics have won four games in a row.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nets vs. Celtics Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: YES and NBCS-BOS

YES and NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York Venue: Barclays Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nets vs. Celtics Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 120 - Nets 112

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Nets vs Celtics Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Celtics

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 9.5)

Nets (+ 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-8.1)

Celtics (-8.1) Pick OU: Over (230.5)



Over (230.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.4

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nets Performance Insights

The Nets are ninth in the league in points scored (116.8 per game) and 17th in points allowed (114.4).

Brooklyn is eighth in the league in rebounds per game (45.8) and third-best in rebounds allowed (41).

With 28.8 assists per game, the Nets are fifth-best in the NBA.

In terms of turnovers, Brooklyn is 13th in the league in committing them (14.2 per game). It is worst in forcing them (10.8 per game).

The Nets are the third-best team in the league in 3-pointers made (15.2 per game) and second-best in 3-point percentage (41.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.