For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Chris Kreider a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Chris Kreider score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kreider stats and insights

Kreider has scored in six of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.

Kreider has scored five goals on the power play.

He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 25.9% of them.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Wild defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 42 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.

So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Wild game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.