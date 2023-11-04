Will Chris Kreider Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 4?
For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming matchup between the New York Rangers and the Minnesota Wild on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, is Chris Kreider a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the piece below.
Will Chris Kreider score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +155 (Bet $10 to win $15.50 if he scores a goal)
Kreider stats and insights
- Kreider has scored in six of 10 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Wild.
- Kreider has scored five goals on the power play.
- He takes 2.7 shots per game, and converts 25.9% of them.
Wild defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Wild are giving up 42 total goals (4.2 per game) which ranks 31st in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Wild have one shutout, and they average 15.6 hits and 15.3 blocked shots per game.
Rangers vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX
