Chris Kreider and the New York Rangers will play on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Minnesota Wild. Looking to bet on Kreider's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Chris Kreider vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX

ESPN+, MSG, BSWI, and BSNX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kreider Season Stats Insights

Kreider's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:53 per game on the ice, is +3.

In six of 10 games this year, Kreider has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In seven of 10 games this year, Kreider has recorded a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

In two of 10 contests this year, Kreider has had an assist, but he has not recorded multiple assists in a game yet.

Kreider's implied probability to go over his point total is 61.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 36.4% of Kreider going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Kreider Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 31st in goals allowed, conceding 42 total goals (4.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-7) ranks 26th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 10 Games 2 9 Points 2 7 Goals 2 2 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.