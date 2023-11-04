When the Lafayette Leopards match up with the Colgate Raiders at 12:30 PM on Saturday, November 4, our projection model predicts the Leopards will come out on top. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can read below.

Colgate vs. Lafayette Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Lafayette (-22.3) 51.5 Lafayette 37, Colgate 15

Week 10 Patriot League Predictions

Colgate Betting Info (2022)

The Raiders went 4-7-0 ATS last year.

Raiders games went over the point total six out of 11 times last season.

Lafayette Betting Info (2022)

The Leopards compiled a 4-6-1 record against the spread last season.

The Leopards and their opponents combined to hit the over six out of 11 times last season.

Raiders vs. Leopards 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Lafayette 27.4 21.3 36.0 15.0 22.2 25.0 Colgate 19.5 36.3 22.3 31.0 17.8 39.4

