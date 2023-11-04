The Lafayette Leopards (7-1) hit the road for a Patriot League clash against the Colgate Raiders (3-5) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Fisher Stadium.

Lafayette ranks 51st in scoring offense (27.4 points per game) and 28th in scoring defense (21.3 points allowed per game) this year. Colgate has been struggling on defense, ranking fifth-worst with 481.8 total yards given up per game. It has been better offensively, posting 298.4 total yards per contest (100th-ranked).

Colgate vs. Lafayette Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Easton, Pennsylvania Venue: Fisher Stadium

Colgate vs. Lafayette Key Statistics

Colgate Lafayette 298.4 (100th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.3 (66th) 481.8 (124th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.4 (60th) 118.4 (92nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 197.5 (19th) 180.0 (87th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 156.8 (106th) 3 (105th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 3 (10th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (35th)

Colgate Stats Leaders

Michael Brescia has racked up 749 yards on 53.4% passing while recording two touchdown passes with eight interceptions this season. He's also run for 92 yards with four scores.

Chris Gee has rushed 52 times for 336 yards, with one touchdown.

Jaedon Henry has totaled 260 yards on 76 carries with one touchdown.

Treyvhon Saunders paces his squad with 538 receiving yards on 45 catches with two touchdowns.

Winston Moore has recorded 237 receiving yards (29.6 yards per game) on 25 receptions.

Max Hurleman has racked up 191 reciving yards (23.9 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Lafayette Stats Leaders

Dean Denobile has thrown for 1,214 yards (151.8 ypg) to lead Lafayette, completing 64.9% of his passes and collecting 11 touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 140 rushing yards on 59 carries with four rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jamar Curtis, has carried the ball 147 times for 962 yards (120.3 per game), scoring eight times.

Troy Bruce has carried the ball 20 times for 160 yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown.

Elijah Steward has hauled in 28 receptions for 412 yards (51.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Carson Persing has put up a 203-yard season so far with two touchdowns, reeling in 20 passes on 18 targets.

Chris Carasia has a total of 201 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 20 throws and scoring three touchdowns.

